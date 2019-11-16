|
KEARNEY, Maurice Bernard. Passed away peacefully on 14 November 2019. Loving husband of Margaret Mary Kearney (Peggy). Very much loved father of Maree, Frances and Bernard, Father-in-law to Glenn and Grant. Loving Grandad to Johannah, Thomas, Hillary, Richard, Maurice, Sandi, Jonathon, Christopher, Margaret and Jack; and treasured Great Grandad to Triston and Charlotte. An immense thank you to the staff and management at Possum Bourne Retirement Village for their incredible care and compassion for our beautiful dad. Grandad and his generous 'shouts' will be dearly missed by us all. Rosary will be held for Maurie at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon St, Pukekohe, on Monday evening, 18 November at 7pm, followed by a Requiem Mass on Tuesday 19 November at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019