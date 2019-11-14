Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
Maurice Alfred WALKER Notice
WALKER, Maurice Alfred. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on Tuesday 12th November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Adrianne and Andy, Matthew, Gareth, Steven and Nieta, Aaron and Janet, Jason and Carli. Proud Pa of Abigail, Travis, Freddie, Kristopher and Nina. So brave and positive, right to the last. A special person who will be greatly missed by us all. Special thanks to all those who cared for him. A service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane at 1pm on Saturday 16th November followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Walker Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
