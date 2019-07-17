|
MCCAULEY, Maurice Alexander (Morrie). Suddenly at home on July 14th 2019, in his 75th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Joy. Proud and loving Dad of Mike and Gina, Kenny and Mel, Sheree and Steve. Deeply loved Poppa and mate of Toby, Jake, Joe, Bobby, Joseph, Coen, Rico, and Hannah. Sadly missed but never forgotten." A graveside service for Morrie will be held at Te Puke New Cemetery, Dudley Vercoe Drive Te Puke on Thursday July 18th at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019