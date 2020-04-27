|
DOIDGE, Maurice Albert. Passed away on Anzac day, 25th April 2020. Beloved husband of Annette. Loved father and hero of Andre, Julie, and Greer. Adored pops of Jodie, Hannah and Mackenzie and great pops of Rivah, Haize, Chance and his special princess Kamaea. Loved by many from those he taught to swim, his colleagues in horse racing and his golf mates. Respected by all who knew him. According to his wishes a private family service has been held. In Lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society PO Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020