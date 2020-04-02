|
CHAPMAN, Reverend Maurice Albert. Passed peacefully into God's presence on Monday 30 March, 2020 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 86 years. Loving and deeply loved husband of Barbara for 61 years. Much loved brother of Mary (South Wales), the late Ted (UK) and Ron (USA) and their families. Cherished Dad of Ruth, Mary, Gill and Ted, Andrew and Claire. Adored and respected by his 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Now at Rest. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will be held and a celebration of his amazing life will follow at a later date. "When I stand in glory, I will see His face and there I'll serve my King forever, in that Holy Place."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020