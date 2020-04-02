Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Maurice Albert CHAPMAN

Add a Memory
Rev. Maurice Albert CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN, Reverend Maurice Albert. Passed peacefully into God's presence on Monday 30 March, 2020 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 86 years. Loving and deeply loved husband of Barbara for 61 years. Much loved brother of Mary (South Wales), the late Ted (UK) and Ron (USA) and their families. Cherished Dad of Ruth, Mary, Gill and Ted, Andrew and Claire. Adored and respected by his 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Now at Rest. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will be held and a celebration of his amazing life will follow at a later date. "When I stand in glory, I will see His face and there I'll serve my King forever, in that Holy Place."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -