LILLEY, Maureen Yvonne. Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 3rd October 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly Loved Mum of Lance, Michelle and Janine and Mum in Law to Ann, Peter and Keith. Loved Nana to Jared, Caitlin, Rachel, Emma, Jacob, Kristin, Sean,Olivia and Caleb. Will be sadly missed but safe in Jehovah's Memory. A Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 12.30 pm. Should you wish to join us via livestreaming, please contact either Lance, Michelle or Janine.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020