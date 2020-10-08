Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Hibiscus Coast Community RSA
Maureen Vera ISBELL

Maureen Vera ISBELL Notice
ISBELL, Maureen Vera. On 1 October 2020, peacefully at home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom. Loving mother and mother in law of Peter and Gina. Second Mum to David and Ian Johnston and loved Auntie to Glynis, Paula, Bryn, Anne, Joyce, Patricia, Anita, Kelly, Natalie, Karl, Linda, Ian and Gary. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at the Hibiscus Coast Community RSA Saturday 10th October at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020
