TITO, Maureen Una (Maureen) (nee Baker). Born April 28, 1938. Passed away on November 01, 2019. Maureen passed away peacefully on the 1st of November 2019. She was the loved wife of Paddy Tito and dearly beloved mother to Dallas, Renais and Laree. She was the cherished Nana of Lisa, Natalie, Pamela, Jennifer, Tane and Jacinta as well as Great Nana to Ashton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate the life of Maureen on Tuesday the 5th of November at 10am on Taheke Marae.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019