O'CONNOR, Maureen Theresa. 08 October 1950 - 14 November 2019 Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with all the love in the world, with all her children right by her side. Loved Daughter of George Bernard O'Connor and Sheila Mary Foote, Sister-in-law to Kathleen, Shona, Keith, Brian, Raewyn and Kerry. Adored Mum of Stu, Chris, Ange, Steve, and Maureen's grandchildren Samantha, Matthew, Hayden, Jessica, Noah and Elliot. The family would like to thank everyone who has helped our Mum throughout her illness and her life, her doctors and nurses, and all the extended family. The service is to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon St, Pukekohe on Monday 18th November at 1.00 pm followed by burial, and thereafter refreshments at the Cosmopolitan Club, Nelson St, Pukekohe. No more struggling, no more fighting. You went on your own terms. You won Mum. We all love you so much xxx Viewing by appointment only, please phone 09 238 8919.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019