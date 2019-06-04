|
|
|
HARRIS, Maureen Patricia. On June 2, 2019 with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie, proud Mum of Jocelyn and Russel, Malcolm and Liz, Jennifer and the late Gordon and her nine grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren. A service for Maureen will be held at Iona Presbyterian Church 38 Donovan Street, Blockhouse Bay on Thursday June 6 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cochlear Implant Programme www.ncip.org.nz would be appreciated. All communications to the Harris family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
