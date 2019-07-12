Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Maureen Patricia CALLANDER

Maureen Patricia CALLANDER Notice
CALLANDER, Maureen Patricia. Died peacefully on Wednesday 10th July 2019. Loving wife of Bob (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Christine, Stephen and Corinna, Peter and Raewyn. Enthusiastic Grandma to Amanda Shannon, Gabrielle, Liam, Natascha, Cheryllyn and Krysta. We would like to thank the staff and residents at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for their care and support of Maureen in her final years. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, 105 Castledine Crescent, Glen Innes on Monday 15th July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019
