Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham Street
New Plymouth
Maureen LONSDALE
LONSDALE, Maureen. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 9th February 2020 at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loved Mum and Mum-in- law of Tracey and Andrew Taemmler, Kyran and Kevin Payne, Sefton and Claire, and Maxine. Loved Granny to Seth, Ethan, Keegan, Shaylea, and Rhianna. All messages to the Lonsdale family C/- P O Box 4016, New Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to a service for Maureen at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the interment at Awanui Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
