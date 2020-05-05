|
|
|
LOWE, Maureen Lois (nee Woodill). Born 29 October 1938 and passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Saturday, 2 May 2020. She was a much loved Mum to Stephen, Geoff, Andrea and Karyn, Maunie to her grandchildren Elliott, Eve, Ollie and Amelia, mother-in-law to Patricia, Suzy and Adam; Wife of the late Charles Terence (Terry) Lowe. She was Mo to her sister Fay, brother Ray, brother-in-law Ian and sister-in-law Val; Aunty Maureen to her many nieces and nephews. Though she suffered poor health in her later years, Maureen had a full life dress making, nursing, having a drapery shop at Brookfield, Tauranga, teaching, Nutri-Metics, bowling and being involved in the Albany Lioness Club. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Regency Rest Home and North Shore Hospital for the care and compassion they gave Maureen. She mentioned to us many times how well she was looked after. Given the timing, a private family service will be held followed by a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Harbour Hospice. Communications to the family can be sent to Lowe Family, PO Box 65, Greenhithe, Auckland 0756.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020