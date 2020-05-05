Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen LOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Lois (Woodill) LOWE


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Maureen Lois (Woodill) LOWE Notice
LOWE, Maureen Lois (nee Woodill). Born 29 October 1938 and passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Saturday, 2 May 2020. She was a much loved Mum to Stephen, Geoff, Andrea and Karyn, Maunie to her grandchildren Elliott, Eve, Ollie and Amelia, mother-in-law to Patricia, Suzy and Adam; Wife of the late Charles Terence (Terry) Lowe. She was Mo to her sister Fay, brother Ray, brother-in-law Ian and sister-in-law Val; Aunty Maureen to her many nieces and nephews. Though she suffered poor health in her later years, Maureen had a full life dress making, nursing, having a drapery shop at Brookfield, Tauranga, teaching, Nutri-Metics, bowling and being involved in the Albany Lioness Club. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Regency Rest Home and North Shore Hospital for the care and compassion they gave Maureen. She mentioned to us many times how well she was looked after. Given the timing, a private family service will be held followed by a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Harbour Hospice. Communications to the family can be sent to Lowe Family, PO Box 65, Greenhithe, Auckland 0756.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -