PLESTED, Maureen Kay (Darby) (nee Durie). Born November 19, 1941. Passed away on September 3, 2020. Mum, our beautiful Darby, flew out as the Sun rose, surrounded by her family. The best Mum to James, Heather, Colleen and Ange; Mother in law to Martin, Chris and Luke; Darby to Olivia, Hannah, Cooper, Mitchell and Ruby, and Great Darby to Isla May. Truly adored by all of her family and a kind, generous friend to many. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dear family friend Lizzy for her support and care of our mum, Auckland Hospital and Mercy Hospice for their thoughtful guidance and personal touch. A private family service will be held at Purewa Cemetery 100/102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland at 12pm on Wednesday 9th September, followed by a cremation. Thereafter refreshments. Enquiries through State of Grace Funeral Home 0800 764 722 In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Mercy Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020