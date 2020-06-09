Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Giles Presbyterian
1207 Dominion Road
Roskill South
View Map
Maureen June (Blayney) DUNDASS


1933 - 2020
Maureen June (Blayney) DUNDASS Notice
DUNDASS, Maureen June (nee Blayney). Passed peacefully into the arms of her Saviour Jesus Christ on Sunday, 7th June 2020, aged 87. Born 20th February 1933. Beloved wife to Stuart Dundass of 47yrs and the late Ivan Rae of 18yrs. Treasured Mother to Gary and Kathy, Karen and Morgan, Phillip and Tania and the late Michael. Step Mother to Richard and Cheryl. Loving Nana to Sarah, David, Nathaniel, Luke, Caleb, Lillian, Lauchlan, Dylan, Hayden, Jorja, Mackenzie and Tennyson. Precious Great Nana to Jesse, Grace, Keziah, Ezra, Beauden, Jayden and baby. A celebration of Maureens life will be held at St Giles Presbyterian, 1207 Dominion Road, Roskill South at 1pm, 12th June 2020. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Hospice Waikato please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 9 to June 10, 2020
