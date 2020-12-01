|
NICHOLSON, Maureen Joyce. Peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Home, Matangi, on 28 November 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Ian and Michelle. Loved Granny of Sam and Brooke. A service for Maureen will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames St, Morrinsville, on Friday, 4 December 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Christian Blind Mission, PO Box 303477, North Harbour, Auckland 0751, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Nicholson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020