MARBECK, Maureen Johanna (Jo). Passed away peacefully at Radius Waipuna Rest Home aged 78 years. Dearly loved mum of Bronwyn and Kent, Michael and Janet, Vanessa and Mike, Derek and Kitt. Also a loving grandmother (Hanna) to Sophie and Rhys, Liam, Rebecca, Ben and Jon. Loved sister of Alison, Christine and Tessa. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Waipuna for their wonderful care and compassion. A celebration of her life will be held in the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Thursday the 16th July at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2020