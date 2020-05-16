|
COX, Maureen Joan (nee Burr). Passed away supported by the love of her precious family on Thursday 14th May, aged 77 after an illness faced with the most admirable strength. Deeply loved wife of the late Eric. Much loved Mum of Debbie and Robert, Murray and Anette and the late Michelle. The most dedicated, fun and deeply loved Nana of Alex, Cameron, Tobias and Lukas. She was the beating heart of our family and we will miss her like no words could ever describe. Her love and pride in her family will live on with us. Grateful thanks to the staff involved with her care at Auckland Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation, to honour Michelle can be made at bit.ly/ mjcox1405. As per the families wishes a private service will be held. All communications to Resthaven Funerals, PO Box 39 118, Howick, Auckland 2145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020