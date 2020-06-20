Home

Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Verandah
Rotoroa Drive
Hamilton Lake, Hamilton
BRUNTON, Maureen Jean. On Sunday 12 April 2020 peacefully at home with family at her side. Aged 86 years. Loving wife and friend of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother in law of Mark and Jane Brunton; Christine and David Bourke, Tracey and Jonathan Hopkins; Janet and Paul Horsfall. Devoted Grandma to Sarah, Maddy, Henry; Sam, Scott; Morgan, Callum; Cameron, Hayden and Emma. Close to our hearts you will always stay loved and remembered every day. A farewell for Maureen will be held at The Verandah, Rotoroa Drive, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 11.00am. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
