Maureen BRUNTON
Maureen Jean BRUNTON

Maureen Jean BRUNTON

Maureen Jean BRUNTON Notice
BRUNTON, Maureen Jean. On Sunday 12 April 2020 peacefully at home with family at her side. Aged 86 years. Loving wife and friend of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother in law of Mark and Jane Brunton; Christine and David Bourke, Tracey and Jonathan Hopkins; Janet and Paul Horsfall. Devoted Grandma to Sarah, Maddy, Henry; Sam, Scott; Morgan, Callum; Cameron, Hayden and Emma. Close to our hearts you will always stay loved and remembered every day. A private burial has taken place - memorial service to be advised when gathering restrictions are lifted. Communications to the Brunton family C/- christine. [email protected] Woolerton's Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
