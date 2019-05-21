|
WATSON, Maureen Jane (nee Webster). On Saturday, the 18th of May 2019 peacefully at Hamilton. Aged 79 Years. Dearly loved Mum of Pip and Phil; Robyn and Murray; and Richard and Kathryn. Beloved Granny Mo of Judy, Roddy, Ellie and Carter. A special thank you to the caring staff of Radius St Joans. ' We will miss you deeply' A Celebration and Remembrance of Mum's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Thursday May 23rd at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA would be appreciated. Correspondence please to the Watson family C/- Pip, 2 Kamla Way, Khandallah, Wellington 6035 Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
