MARTIN, Maureen Isabel (formerly Jack) (nee Mulcahy). Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Care Home on Thursday, 23rd April 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of Jack (Cambridge). Loved mother of Trevor and Andrea Jack (Adelaide), Dianne and Graham Burndred (Whitianga), Robyn and Peter Jones (Cambridge) and Grant and Lynette Jack (Cairns). Loved Grandmother of 10, Great-Grandmother of 7 and Great Great-Grandmother of 1. Thank you to the lovely staff at St Kilda for your wonderful care. A private cremation has been held. A very informal celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to The Martin Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020