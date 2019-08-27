Home

Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Maureen Ida Ruth (Mahoney) FAHEY

Maureen Ida Ruth (Mahoney) FAHEY Notice
FAHEY, Maureen Ida Ruth (nee Mahoney). Passed away peacefully on August 25th, 2019 at Charles Fleming, Waikanae in the presence of family. Beloved wife of Peter and dearly loved mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Thursday 29th August, at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Waikanae Cemetery. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
