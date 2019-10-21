|
THORRINGTON, Maureen Heather. Passed away on the 18th October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late George, and previously to Trevor Appleton. Loved and loving mother to Heather and David, Deryck and Linda. Nana to Nick, Kerryn, Ashleigh and Marisa and their partners; and great grandmother to Seren and Sophie, Oliver and Charlie, Lachlan and Lyla, Olive and Beauden. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Wednesday 23rd October at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019