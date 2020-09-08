Home

Maureen Greta (Ferabend) QUEENIN


1937 - 2020
Maureen Greta (Ferabend) QUEENIN Notice
QUEENIN, Maureen Greta (nee Ferabend). On 6 September 2020, peacefully at Cromwell House, aged 83 years. Born Otahuhu, 4 June 1937. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Raymond. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Daryl, David and Valda, Tony and Michelle, Brett and Lisa, Mark and Miranda. Cherished Nana of Robert, Matthew, Alexandra, Scott, Louis, Evangeline, Evelyn, Jack, Grace, Madeleine and Vincent. Forever in our hearts. Remembered with love. A private service will be held. Messages and tributes can be left at www.davisfunerals.co.nz Online Memorial Register.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
