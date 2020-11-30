|
BELCH, Maureen Fay (nee Hunt). On the evening of 16th November 2020 Maureen put on her dancing shoes to join her husband Thomas and daughter Susan for a party held in her honour. Her parents Eric and Alice Hunt also attended. The surviving members of her family Marion and Mark Vince and Glen Bright with greatgrandchild Jack Vince , Alyssa and Emma Bright were sad to see her go but pleased that she has been released from months of pain. She will be very missed by Gary and Rosanne Bright and the rest of the family. A private cremation has taken place at her request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020