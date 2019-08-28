Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen ESTERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen (McNamara) ESTERMAN

Add a Memory
Maureen (McNamara) ESTERMAN Notice
ESTERMAN, Maureen (nee McNamara). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25 August 2019 in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Loving mother of Rick and Hilary, Carlo, and the late Dean. Loved sister of Barry. Loving Nana to Anita and Eric. Loving step-mother to Geoff and Penny, Doug and Ginny, and Terry. Loving Nana to Kathryn, Claire, Grace, William, Tess and Sara. Many thanks to the staff of Shalom Court for taking such good care of Maureen. A Service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 29 August at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.