ESTERMAN, Maureen (nee McNamara). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25 August 2019 in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Loving mother of Rick and Hilary, Carlo, and the late Dean. Loved sister of Barry. Loving Nana to Anita and Eric. Loving step-mother to Geoff and Penny, Doug and Ginny, and Terry. Loving Nana to Kathryn, Claire, Grace, William, Tess and Sara. Many thanks to the staff of Shalom Court for taking such good care of Maureen. A Service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 29 August at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019