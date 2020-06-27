|
WEIR, Maureen Elizabeth (nee McClintock). Passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, Auckland on Thursday 25th June 2020, aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Raymond Loved mum of Barry, Stephen and Doreen, Tony and Sarah, Rod and Wendy, Barbara and Neale, Philip Special Nana to Sean, Rachel, Andrew and Michael Forever in our hearts The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 11.00am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020