WEERDENBURG, Maureen Elizabeth. On 4th June, 2019 passed away peacefully at St. Margaret's Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Hans, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Helen, Pete and Deb, treasured Nana of Ella, Dylan, Hugh, Luke, Jessica and Joshua, and special thanks to her niece Robyn for your many many visits. Forever in our hearts. A service for Maureen will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All communications to the Weerdenburg family C/ - the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2019
