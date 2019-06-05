Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen WEERDENBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Elizabeth WEERDENBURG

Notice Condolences

Maureen Elizabeth WEERDENBURG Notice
WEERDENBURG, Maureen Elizabeth. On 4th June, 2019 passed away peacefully at St. Margaret's Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Hans, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Helen, Pete and Deb, treasured Nana of Ella, Dylan, Hugh, Luke, Jessica and Joshua, and special thanks to her niece Robyn for your many many visits. Forever in our hearts. A service for Maureen will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All communications to the Weerdenburg family C/ - the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.