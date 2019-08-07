Home

Maureen Elizabeth STRAKA

Maureen Elizabeth STRAKA Notice
STRAKA, Maureen Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on Monday 5th August, 2019 at Merrivale Care Home, Whangarei. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Victor. Loved mother of Philip and Judy, Barry and Evelyn. Adored grandmother of Daniel and Ellie, Melanie, Aaron and Briar, Ian and Kate. Cherished GG of Rose, Joseph, Eden, Amelie, Elliott, Thea, Holly, James and Louie. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 83 Puhoi Road, Puhoi, on Friday 9th August at 1.30PM followed by an interment at Puhoi Cemetery. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Merrivale Care Home for their love and support. All communications to 28 Capey Lane, RD4, Whangarei Heads 0174



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
