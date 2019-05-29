|
BREDENBECK, Maureen Elizabeth (formerly Wooster) (nee Moiser). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday 25 May 2019 in Gisborne. Aged 80 years young. Most adored wife of Ron. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Tom Read (Te Awamutu), Andrea and Wayne Fouhy (Gisborne), Murray and Anne (Auckland), Paul and Jeab (Thailand). Treasured Nana of Laura and Nathan; Chase and Courtney; Kristian, Oliver and Rueben. Special Gran to Brooklyn and Pyper; Aubrey and Quinn and Jaxon. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at Evans' Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 11amon Friday 31 May. In lieu of flowers the family request you consider a donation to Gisborne Hospice and may be posted to Private Bag 7001, Gisborne 4040. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
