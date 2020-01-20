|
|
|
EVANS, Maureen Edith (nee Boulton). Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Friday 17th January 2020 aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Albert Evans. Daughter of the late Douglas and Linda Boulton and beloved sister of the late Donald, Leslie and Allan Boulton. Loved Sister-in-law and Aunt to their respective families. Will be sadly missed by us all. A service will be held for Maureen on Thursday 23rd January at 1.30pm at Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns NZ would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020