DUNSMUIR, Maureen. Passed away peacefully at Te Awa Lifecare, Cambridge on 27 July 2019. She was a very much loved wife of the late Colin Dunsmuir. Loved mother of Carol, Glenys, Lianne and the late David and Dianne. A cool mother in-law of Harry, Shane and the late Peter. Favourite Nana of Lance, Karina, Nadine, Davina, Arnikita and Hayden. Adored Great Nanee of Tyrone and Jack. Best friend of Rose and Les and second Mother to Bary, Sharon, Bev, John and Sue. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 31st July at 2pm in the Chapel of Waters Funerals 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019