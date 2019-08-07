|
REID, Maureen Dulcie. Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Harbour Hospice on 5 August 2019, age 66. Loved daughter of the late Howie and Nan; kind and treasured sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Connie, Alan and Risa, and Graham and Petrina; doting and fun aunt of Matt, Jonny and Mandy, Nic and Laura, Ady and Kayla, Toni and Christian, Gem and Bart, Hayley, Rebecca-Rose, and Maddie; and great-aunt to Sam, Marlon, Sophie, Fin, Isla, and Braxton. Instead of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Maureen to either Harbour Hospice ([email protected] harbourhospice.org.nz) or Cancer Society NZ (www.cancernz.org.nz). A service will be held at H Morris Funeral Services Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Thursday 8 August 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019