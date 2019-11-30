|
HENDERSON, Maureen Doris (nee Bergerson). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 20, 2019, aged 80 years. A much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tony and Paula, Peter and Michele, Shane and Ally, and Karl and Tracey, a dearest sister and sister-in-law of Mervyn and Nancy, and a wonderful Nana of Stacey, Jamie, Hayden, Katie, Rory, Jordan, Brooke and Ryan. Our sincere thanks to the caring staff at Malyon House for their love and support of Maureen over the last five years. We would also like to thank Tauranga Hospital and Elliotts Funeral Services for the care and respect they gave Maureen. In accordance with Maureen's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019