McGEHAN, Maureen Dawn (nee Dunn). 27 January 1939 - 7 August 2020: Loved wife of Owen McGehan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Philip (deceased), Glen, Peter, and Shelley and Keith Lindley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dennis Dunn (deceased), Lawrence Dunn and Helen Dunn (Australia). Loved aunt of Sasha and Tamara Dunn (Australia), loved grandmother and great grandmother of many. Loved daughter of the late Roger and Beryl Dunn (n?e Pipson). Messages may be sent to 8 Lester Place, Witherlea, Blenheim 7201. At Maureen's request, a private service has taken place in Blenheim. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020