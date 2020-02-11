Home

DARLING, Maureen. (nee Carter) on February 9th 2020 aged 86, peacefully at Summerset by the Sea. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Loved mother and mother in law of Suzanne and Warren, and the late Richard Moys, David and Yvonne, Michael and Carolyn, Andrew and Jo, Peter and Michelle. Loved Nana of of Damin, Carl and Christine, Megan, Theo and Eli, Amy, Jacob, Nathan, Thomas and Lucas, Logan and Brooke. Loved great nana of Kristal and Ashton, Emm and Evie, Bella, Violet and Kade. Loved sister of her 7 siblings, Joyce, Ken, Edith, Deirdre, Jill, Wendy and Terry. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, 2 Carisbrook Street, Katikati on Thursday February 13th February 2020 at 10.30 am to be followed by a burial at Katikati Cemetery. All communications to 96 Woodland Road, RD 3 Katikati 3170.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
