REEVE, Maureen Claire (Claire). Claire passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th February, 2020 at Waikato Hospital after a short illness. In her 85th year. Mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Jumbo, Sandra and Kevin, Wayne and Toni and Grandmother of 10, Great grandmother of 12. At Claire's request a private cremation has been held. "She will miss her morning coffees and afternoon wines with her friends" Communications to Lynette C/- 4A Tui Road, Te Aroha 3320.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020