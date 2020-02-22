Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen REEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Claire (Claire) REEVE

Add a Memory
Maureen Claire (Claire) REEVE Notice
REEVE, Maureen Claire (Claire). Claire passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th February, 2020 at Waikato Hospital after a short illness. In her 85th year. Mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Jumbo, Sandra and Kevin, Wayne and Toni and Grandmother of 10, Great grandmother of 12. At Claire's request a private cremation has been held. "She will miss her morning coffees and afternoon wines with her friends" Communications to Lynette C/- 4A Tui Road, Te Aroha 3320.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -