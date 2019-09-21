|
PINNINGTON, Maureen Catherine. Sadly, passed away on 16 September 2019, aged 81 years. Much loved wife of John, mother of Helena and Stephen, mother in law of Astrid, grandmother of Natalie and great grandmother of Ryan. "Forever in our hearts." In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if donations were made direct to the Whangarei branch of The Red Cross, PO Box 1298, Whangarei, 0140. A service will be held for Maureen at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.00pm, Thursday, 26 September 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Pinnington" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019