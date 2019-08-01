Home

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Maureen CARROLL-PALMER

CARROLL-PALMER, Maureen. Beloved Mother/Nana/Great Nana, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on 31st of July, to join her beautiful daughter Helen, in Spirit. Devoted Mother to Eddie, David, Sidney, Ian, Wayne and Rhys, and adored Nana to an impossible number of grand children, great grand children, and adopted grand children who will miss her presence to no end. The Carroll Family invites all family and friends of Maureen to honor and celebrate her legacy with them at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Saturday 3rd August at 11.00am, then continue afterward at 114 Elizabeth street, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
