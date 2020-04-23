|
CHAPMAN, Maureen Bridget (nee O'Dea). Born July 21, 1959. Passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, aged 60 years. Maureen was also known as Morepork, loving wife of the late John Chapman. Dearly loved Mum of Shane and Darren, Mother in Law to Robyn and Kirsten. Much loved Nana to her granddaughters Lexus and Brodi. Maureen was one in a million, full of energy, loving, kind and positive in all her ways. She had the biggest smile that would light up the room and gave the most amazing cuddles to all she met. Maureen has her angel wings now. She lives on in our hearts and memories forever, she will be greatly missed. Due to the present circumstances a Memorial Service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at a later date so that all can attend. Send any correspondence to the family to 90A Bader Street, Bader, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020