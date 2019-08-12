Home

BOS, Maureen. On Friday, 9th August 2019, peacefully at Kimihia Resthome in Huntly, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Nic and formerly the late Gordon Hall. Much loved Mum and Mother in Law of Sandra and Grant Cleaver, Kevin and Sonja, Vernon and Mary-Anne. Loved and Cherished Grandma of Christine and Amy; Robert and Lee; Daniel and Ashley and their partners. Loved Great Grandma to her eleven Great Grandchildren. Thanks to the Doctors at 42 and the Staff at Kimihia for their wonderful care and love. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Wednesday, 14th August at 11:00 AM to be followed by a private cremation. Donations in Maureen's memory to the Heart Foundation P O Box 19-155 Hamilton 3244 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
