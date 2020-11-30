|
COOPER, Maureen Beverley (nee Kay). Born 23 December 1937 aged 82. Passed away on 27 November 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family, after many years of pain and disability. Loved wife and companion of Phil for 61 years, beloved mum of Amanda, Beth-Maree and Vanessa, and treasured Gran of Harriet and Zoë Rogers and Jacob and Georgia Liversedge. Much loved mother-in-law of Danny. Only daughter of George Murray and Olga, and brother of Murray (all deceased). Open home at 388 Upper Harbour Drive, Cuthill 0632 with the family on Wednesday 23 December (her birthday) from 11am to 3pm to share memories. All communications to the above address.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020