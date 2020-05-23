|
BARRETT, Maureen (Mary). Born Glasgow, Scotland August 20, 1926 -May 21, 2020. Aged 93. Died peacefully in Auckland's North Shore after a very long and full life as a teacher, a mentor and a great friend to so many. Sister to Hugh, Ian and Jim. Loving wife to John (Sean) (1930 - 2005), mother to Paul, Chris, Adrian and Jacqueline and mother in law to Clare, Rowena, Janet and David. Cherished Grandmother to Rebecca, Michael, Gregory, Amanda, Ryan, Amy, Joshua, Katherine Sarah, Nicola, Lewis and Conor. Beloved great grandmother to Sebastian, Charlotte and Jayden. Due to the current gathering restrictions a private family service is being held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 27 May at 10.30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020