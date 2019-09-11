|
BALDERSTON, Maureen. Peacefully on 4 September 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Pauline and Colin; Kathleen and Kevin; Peter, Rosalie, Ross and Karina; Leslie and Esther; and Ronald. Devoted Nana to 14 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. In accordance with Maureen's wishes a private Requiem Mass has been celebrated. The family wish to thank GP Martin Ng, Mercy Hospice and the Haematology Team at Auckland Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019