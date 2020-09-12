Home

Maureen Anne (Tweedie) PARKER


1950 - 2020
PARKER, Maureen Anne (Nee Tweedie). Sunrise in Scotland 23 December 1950, sunset in Torbay, Auckland Thursday 10th September 2020 with family beside her and love all around her. Age 69 years. Loved wife of Carey, mother of Vicki and Geoff and their partners Jarrod and Annalise. Adoring grandmother to 4 grandaughters Nikita, Brooklyn, Maddison and Sophie. Beloved sister of Walter, Robin, Frazer, Brian and Craig. Maureen battled cancer with courage, and determination and was an inspiration to all of her family and friends. She will be very sadly missed. Because of current restrictions a private family service will be held to celebrate Maureen's life. When restrictions are eased a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
