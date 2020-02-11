|
ARMSTRONG, Maureen Anne. On 8 February 2020, peacefully at Mercy Hospice, aged 86 years. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Ben Spooner, David and Stephanie Armstrong and Deb and Peter Crossan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Malcolm and Joanna Deighton. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of Kirsten, Gary, Lily, Fraser, Julia, Conner, Bailee, Lorinne, Scott, Sandra, Michael, Celia, Jono, Ally, and Bella. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at Remuera Baptist Church, 641 Remuera Road, Remuera on Friday 14th February at 11.00am, followed by a burial service at Purewa Cemetery, 100 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank at 2.30pm. Special thanks to the staff at the haematology department of the Auckland Hospital and Mercy Hospice who cared for Maureen over the past months. Your loving support has been incredible. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice, PO box 47 693, Ponsonby would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020