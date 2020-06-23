|
SWENSON, Maureen Ann. On 14th June 2020 peacefully after a short illness at her home (Hobsonville) surrounded by her family. As it was Maureen's wishes, a private cremation has taken place but Maureen's family invite you to a memorial service to celebrate Maureen's life that will be held this Friday 26th June 2020 at 12.00 noon at Hobsonville Bowling club, Memorial Park lane Hobsonville. All communications please to 20 Bocage lane Hobsonville, Phone 027 4508907.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020