ALEXANDER, Maureen (nee O'Connor). 7 November 1918 Timaru - 27 December 2019 Wanaka. Beloved daughter of Maurice John O'Connor and Ethel Squire, sister of Desmond (Italian campaign WW2), Mavis, Elaine, Claire, Gavin (Ngati Tuwharetoa), Patricia. Beloved wife of Albert Karim Alexander. Beloved mother of Paul John (who lived but one day) Annette and Paul, mother-in-law of Dr Joseph Fliegner. Beloved grandmother of Sean Karim, Dominic, Reuben, Zoe, Tamara, great grandmother of Paris, Phoebe, Joey. Devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother. Nurse. Who loved Italy. Who helped lost souls find their way, Citizens Advice, Dunedin. Who in her 80s took on the big end of town, helping the old and frail keep their homes, Angelsea Street pensioner flats, Auckland. She taught herself Italian, loved the Opera, and the music of Mozart. Irish patriot. Who lived according to her ideals. Devoted. Courageous. Memorial service in Wellington - January 2020 date and place to be advised. Messages to P O Box 387, Alexandra, 9340. Cared for by AFFINITY FUNERALS Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019