More Obituaries for Maude STEELE
Maude Melville (Littlejohn) STEELE

Maude Melville (Littlejohn) STEELE Notice
STEELE, Maude Melville (nee Littlejohn). 16 April 1913 - 4 September 2019 The twinkly blue eyes have now closed and the amazing heart of this 106 year old has finally stopped beating. A gracious lady to the end. Beloved mother and super star to Jeff 'Rex' and Jill (Auckland), and Jill (Whakatane) and Jon (deceased) (Fiji). Soul mate and much loved wife of 54 years to the late Rurik. Seeing as her children are seedless as raisins there are no grandchildren. Many thanks for Mum's time in Whakatane over the past 20 years. The support, friendship, and aroha shown to her has been wonderful and much appreciated. Her request was to "cremate my remains and bury my faults." This has been fulfilled. The following words were among mum's papers in her handwriting. "The time for parting is the saddest time of all. But the time to remember is for always. A sense that in life, grief flows continuously in and out of happiness and happiness in and out of grief." Ni sa moce. Thank you for being our mum.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
